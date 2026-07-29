Korea eyes joint aircraft development with Embraer, moving beyond parts supply

President Lee Jae Myung concluded his state visit to Brazil with a proposal to build a broader economic partnership around three priorities: aircraft, critical-mineral supply chains and K-beauty.

Lee laid out the vision Tuesday at a Korea-Brazil business roundtable in Sao Paulo, a day after holding summit talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.

Lee’s visit gave fresh momentum to efforts by the two governments and their businesses to translate the agenda into concrete projects.

The initiative seeks to unlock the largely untapped potential between an Asian manufacturing powerhouse and Latin America’s largest economy. Bilateral trade between the two countries remains at only $10 billion a year, far short of what their economic heft would suggest.

“As global uncertainty grows, it is more important than ever to find partners that can build on each other’s strengths and create synergies,” Lee said in his opening remarks at the business roundtable.

“If Korea’s unrivaled innovative technologies and manufacturing capabilities join forces with Brazil’s abundant resources, our two countries can become ideal partners in building resilient supply chains and leading the industries of the future together.”

Lee highlighted Brazil’s reserves of nickel and iron ore, abundant hydropower, wind and solar resources, leadership in bioethanol, and aircraft-manufacturing prowess, led by Embraer, the world’s third-largest commercial aircraft manufacturer after Airbus and Boeing.

South Korea, for its part, brings advanced manufacturing capabilities spanning artificial intelligence, semiconductors and biotechnology, as well as the automotive and steel industries, according to Lee.

“Looking ahead, I expect significant progress in three areas: the joint development of next-generation commercial aircraft, supply-chain cooperation in critical minerals and the increasingly popular K-beauty industry,” Lee said.

Aviation has emerged as a visible symbol of the expanding relationship.

Upon arriving in Brasilia on Sunday, Lee inspected a C-390 military transport aircraft manufactured by Brazil’s Embraer and floated the idea of joint commercial aircraft development for the first time. Lee told Brazilian officials, “Let’s build civilian aircraft together in the future, if possible.”

The South Korean Air Force is set to take delivery of its first-ever C-390 — the first of three on order — later this year under a procurement deal that includes South Korean companies in the production of key components.

Korea, Embraer explore bigger partnership

Presidential Policy Chief Kim Yong-beom said Tuesday Seoul is exploring a role in Embraer’s planned next-generation commercial aircraft program that would extend beyond South Korean companies’ current supply of fuselage and wing sections.

Kim stressed, however, that the discussions remain at a “very early stage” and that neither the form of South Korea’s participation nor the commercial terms have been determined.

According to Kim, Embraer is considering expanding beyond its core market of 70- to 100-seat regional jets into midsize aircraft capable of carrying 150 to 200 passengers.

“We hope Korea will become more deeply involved in the process than it has been in its cooperation on small and midsize aircraft to date. Embraer has expectations of its own, and so do we,” Kim said during a press briefing following the business roundtable.

“Once we return to Korea, we will seriously discuss a comprehensive plan for our participation and, on that basis, further develop our talks with Embraer,” he added.

Korea Aerospace Industries and Embraer also signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in commercial aviation and aerospace and lay the groundwork for a medium- to long-term strategic partnership, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

The companies agreed to hold a kick-off meeting within two months.

On critical minerals, the two countries adopted a separate annex to their broader joint statement, calling for resilient and diversified supply chains, including for rare earths, and shared prosperity through local processing and value creation, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Lula urges doubling trade within 2 years

Kim and Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin were designated as point persons for bilateral economic cooperation after Lee proposed the arrangement during his summit with Lula.

Kim said Lula designated Alckmin, whom he described as the “de facto second-ranking official in the Brazilian government,” to oversee economic cooperation with South Korea. “This demonstrates how much importance Brazil places on cooperation with Korea.”

Kim said he and Alckmin would focus on translating the summit agenda into concrete outcomes.

“We will carefully oversee the key areas of bilateral cooperation discussed at the summit — including the resumption of Korea-Mercosur trade negotiations and cooperation in defense, aerospace, critical minerals and rare earths — and focus on delivering tangible results,” he said.

Kim added that Lula told Alckmin and him during the state luncheon that the two countries “must double bilateral trade within two years.”

“With both presidents showing such strong commitment, there appear to be many areas in which substantial progress can be made,” Kim said, pointing in particular to cosmetics.

Amorepacific, APR, Goodai Global’s Beauty of Joseon, d’Alba, Isntree and Mixsoon participated in the two-day “K-Beauty Glow Big in Brazil” showcase, which began Tuesday to help Korean beauty brands accelerate their expansion into Latin America’s largest market.

Kim said Lee had expressed surprise that annual bilateral trade remained at only about $10 billion despite the size of the two economies.

“President Lee said it was important to accelerate discussions on a Korea-Mercosur trade agreement as a fundamental step toward increasing bilateral trade and investment,” Kim said.

The two leaders aim to announce the resumption of negotiations, stalled since 2021, at the Mercosur summit in December.

Kim stressed, however, that the goal did not require the two sides to complete market-opening procedures or South Korea to approve imports of specific Brazilian agricultural and livestock products — a longstanding sticking point between the two countries.

“We must follow all the procedures we have followed when opening our agricultural market. But the process can be accelerated through more frequent consultations,” Kim said.

“Everything does not have to be completed by December. Opening specific agricultural or livestock products is not a precondition.”