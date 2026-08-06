진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

Korea's dating show for the terminally ill sparks debate ahead of premiere

기사 요약: 연애 프로그램 “내 남은 연애”는 오는 8월 첫 방송을 앞두고 시한부 소재로 시청자들의 갑론을박을 불러일으키고 있다. 해당 프로그램은 시한부 선고를 받았거나 죽음의 문턱까지 갔던 투병 경험이 있는 2030 청춘들이 다시 삶과 사랑을 마주하는 연애 리얼리티다.

[1] SBS' new reality dating show "Love Against Time," featuring contestants in their 20s and 30s who have received terminal diagnoses in the past or experienced life-threatening illnesses, is drawing scrutiny over the ethics of turning such deeply personal experiences into entertainment ahead of its August premiere.

* reality show: 일반인들의 실화 중심으로 연출되는 TV쇼

* terminal diagnosis: 말기 진단

* life-threatening: 생명을 위협하는

* draw scrutiny: 조사·검토·비판의 대상이 되다

[2] The show's official teasers feature cast members opening up about their experiences, with some saying they have had limited opportunities to date because potential partners were reluctant to be with someone who had been seriously ill. Others describe romance as something they once considered a luxury they could not afford.

* open up” 마음을 터놓다

* opportunity: 기회

* reluctant: 꺼리는

* romance: 사랑의 기운, 연애 감정

[3] Public reaction to the series has been divided. Supporters have praised the concept for creating an opportunity for people with shared experiences to meet potential partners, something they may have found difficult to do in their everyday lives. Others have emphasized that the participants should be respected for choosing to share their stories publicly.

* divided: 분열된

* praise: 칭찬

* difficult: 어려운

* emphasize: 강조하다

[4] The debate centers on whether the series risks turning their vulnerable circumstances into a form of entertainment and ultimately commodifying their personal struggles for the sake of a compelling TV premise.

* debate: 논쟁, 논란

* vulnerable: (~에) 취약한, 연약한(신체적·정서적으로 상처받기 쉬움을 나타냄)

* commodify: 상업화하다

* compelling: (너무나 흥미로워서) 주목하지 않을 수 없는

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10820386

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638