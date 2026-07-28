A group of US lawmakers has introduced a bipartisan House resolution honoring the sacrifice of Korean War veterans as well as those who have served on the Korean Peninsula since the signing of the armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 war.

Reps. Lois Frankel (D-FL) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) introduced the resolution, titled "Acknowledging the courage and sacrifice of veterans of the Korean War and Korean Defense Veterans," on Monday, as South Korea and the United States marked the 73rd anniversary of the signing of the armistice.

"The heroes of the 'Forgotten War' must never be overlooked, and they deserve the lasting gratitude of both the American and South Korean people," Frankel was quoted as saying in a press release.

Bilirakis also expressed his respect to the Korean War veterans.

"Veterans of the Korean War stood on the front lines in defense of freedom, democracy, and the values that define our nation," he said.

"Their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment helped preserve peace on the Korean Peninsula and prevented the spread of tyranny during one of the most consequential conflicts of the 20th century."

Cosponsored by 10 congressional members, including Reps. Grace Meng (D-NY) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), the resolution recognizes the importance of the contributions and sacrifices made by the veterans of the Korean War and "Korean defense veterans" who served to defend South Korea since the armistice was inked.

Noting that many Korean War veterans returned home "without the fanfare that greeted the heroes of World Wars I and II," the resolution stresses that they and Korean defense veterans deserve to be recognized by all Americans for their honorable service in defense of democracy and freedom.

It also states that the South Korean and US people are "eternally grateful" to the veterans. (Yonhap)