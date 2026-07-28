Seventeen people were rescued Tuesday afternoon after a pedestrian bridge connecting the mainland to an observation deck collapsed in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, cutting off their only route back to shore. No one was injured.

Part of the Boritdol Bridge at Janggil-ri Complex Fishing Park in southern Pohang collapsed at around 1:15 p.m., according to the Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters.

Public access to the bridge had been restricted since May 29 after cracks were found in several sections of the structure. The stranded visitors appeared to have ignored a closure sign at the entrance to the bridge, officials said.

The visitors were evacuated by a privately owned fishing boat and brought safely ashore within an hour.

Firefighters searched the waters below the bridge to determine whether anyone had fallen into the sea. Footage from nearby surveillance cameras showed that no one was on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

The 170-meter-long, 4.5-meter-wide pedestrian bridge links the shore to Boritdol, a rocky outcrop, and a nearby observation deck. It is a popular spot for tourists and anglers seeking views of the surrounding coastline.

Police and city officials are examining the bridge’s condition and past inspection and maintenance records as part of their investigation into the cause of the bridge collapse.