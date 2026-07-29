Package theft is the biggest concern for single-person households leaving home for summer vacations, a survey showed.

According to a survey conducted by Korean security company S-1 Corp. of 7,556 customers who use its services, 60.3 percent said they plan to leave their homes for summer vacations or extended trips this summer. The survey found clear differences in the concerns of single-person and multiperson households when leaving their homes vacant.

Among single-person households, 59.1 percent said they were most concerned about packages being stolen from their doorsteps. In particular, 51.4 percent of women living alone said they were worried that package deliveries could reveal they live alone, compared with just 4.2 percent of men living alone. Among single-person households with pets, 72.5 percent said they were most concerned about leaving their pets at home.

Multiperson households were more concerned about direct intrusions. Their top concerns were strangers approaching the home, burglaries targeting vacant homes and being unable to check on the home remotely.