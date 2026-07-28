Shin Ji-eun, who captured her first LPGA Tour title in 10 years and two months, made a dramatic leap in the latest Women's World Golf Rankings.

In the rankings released Tuesday, Shin climbed to No. 36, jumping 62 places from No. 98 last week.

Shin had earned her first LPGA Tour victory at the 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout. She ended a 10-year, two-month title drought by winning the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.

Kim A-lim, who finished runner-up at the Women's Scottish Open, moved up eight spots to No. 24.

Nelly Korda of the United States remained the world's No. 1 player, followed by Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand at No. 2. South Korea's Yoo Hae-ran and Kim Hyo-joo ranked third and fourth, respectively.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)