The Korean star discusses the challenge of surpassing Season 1 of 'A Shop for Killers' and the drama's global appeal

The dead uncle is back.

As South Korean action series continue to exert dominance over the summer television scene, Disney+ is doubling down on one of its critically lauded properties.

Riding the momentum of recent global juggernauts — including "Teach You a Lesson," which clinched the title of Netflix’s most-watched Korean drama for the first half of 2026, and "Agent Kim Reactivated" — the second season of "A Shop for Killers" premiered Wednesday with a narrative pivot: Lee Dong-wook’s deceased protagonist is now anchoring the story.

The first season centered on Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun), a teen hunted by mercenaries following the mysterious death of her uncle, Jin-man (Lee). That outing garnered widespread international acclaim, securing spots on The New York Times’ Best International TV Shows of 2024 and Time magazine’s Top Korean Dramas of the Year lists, laying the groundwork for a greenlit sophomore run.

Now, Jin-man has arisen from the grave, coming back to safeguard his niece.

Despite assuming a significantly more dominant presence this season, Lee noted during a press session in Seoul on Thursday that he resisted approaching the character through a total overhaul.

"I don't think there's a huge difference," Lee said. "I saw Season 2 as a direct continuation of the story and structure established in Season 1. The only real change is that the enemies Jin-man has to face are different, and the scale of those threats has grown."

Lee maintained that the foundational architecture of the character remained intact despite the heightened danger.

"His personality, his meticulous planning and the way he approaches combat all remain the same," he said. "What's changed is that he continues to grow as a character because he's forced to take on increasingly formidable opponents."

Furthermore, even with Jin-man thrust directly into the spotlight, Lee underscored that his character is not the sole narrative anchor, viewing Ji-an as the emotional core driving the franchise forward.

"I still believe Season 2 is ultimately Ji-an's story rather than Jin-man's," he said. "If Ji-an hadn't been in his life, I think Jin-man might have given up on living altogether. Ji-an is the reason Jin-man continues to exist. In the end, his greatest goal is simply to protect her until the very end."

That ethos, according to Lee, informed the creative vision of the follow-up, with the cast and crew operating under a mandate to deliver a second chapter capable of standing shoulder-to-shoulder with its predecessor.

"Throughout the preparation and filming of Season 2, we constantly reminded ourselves that it had to be more entertaining than Season 1," Lee said.

At the same time, the actor acknowledged the hurdles in producing a sophomore effort after a breakout debut.

"The original leaves such a powerful impression and a sense of freshness that it's incredibly hard to top," he said. "We were always thinking about how we could overcome that challenge."

To navigate the baseline expectation, the production team opted to amplify the show’s existing framework rather than altering its identity.

"From both a technical and entertainment standpoint, we've expanded the scale this time around," Lee said. "The stakes are higher, and new enemies emerge to target both Jin-man and Ji-an. I'm hoping those new elements will give audiences something fresh to enjoy and make Season 2 feel even more exciting."

Reflecting on the factors that catalyzed the series' cross-border market penetration, Lee admitted that dissecting global audience appetites remains a complex equation.

"That's really impossible to explain," he said. "It's almost like trying to figure out an algorithm. You can never fully predict how audiences are going to respond."

Nevertheless, he pointed to the project's nonlinear execution and distinctive stylistic sensibilities as key differentiators in a crowded global marketplace.

"The world-building, the narrative structure and the action style all felt different from what viewers were used to seeing in Korean productions," Lee said. "The story doesn't unfold in a straightforward timeline, either. The different time periods are interwoven, and I think that freshness appeals to audiences."

Beyond structural experimentation, the actor cited the multidimensional character design as a pivotal factor in cultivating long-term viewer engagement.

"Each character has such a strong identity," he added. "I think viewers became attached not just to the leads, but to everyone."

On a macro-level, Lee attributes the expanding global footprint of Korean action IP to a signature synthesis of heightened scale and palpable emotional resonance.

"Korean action dramas tend to feel more grounded and relatable," he said. "The stories often feel like they could actually happen, which makes them easier for audiences to connect with."

Even while operating within a stylized universe marked by covert syndicates and hitmen, Lee argued that the series maintains a tether to realism.

"It's obviously fantasy in many ways, but at the same time the world feels strangely believable," he said. "It doesn't lean too heavily into science fiction, and I think that makes it more immersive."

With Season 2 currently rolling out across the streamer's global footprint, industry conversations have turned toward the prospect of a third frame. For his part, Lee is leaving future renewals in the hands of the streamer.

"That's really up to Disney," he said with a laugh. "There's not much I can do about it. My only focus was on making Season 2 the best it could be."

Should there be a third season, however, Lee remains aligned with extending the franchise.

"If we get the chance to make a Season 3," Lee concluded, "I'd be more than happy to come back."