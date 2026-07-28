President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met in Brasilia on Monday for summit talks, their fifth meeting since Lee took office in June 2025. The visit marked the first state visit to Brazil by a South Korean president in 11 years.

While the 140-minute summit focused on strengthening economic ties and expanding bilateral cooperation, lighter moments also captured attention.

At the official press conference following the talks, Lee and Lula posed together making finger-heart gestures, a hallmark of Korean pop culture that has become a globally recognized pose for lighthearted photos.

Following are more highlights from Lee's visit to Brazil.