President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met in Brasilia on Monday for summit talks, their fifth meeting since Lee took office in June 2025. The visit marked the first state visit to Brazil by a South Korean president in 11 years.

While the 140-minute summit focused on strengthening economic ties and expanding bilateral cooperation, lighter moments also captured attention.

At the official press conference following the talks, Lee and Lula posed together making finger-heart gestures, a hallmark of Korean pop culture that has become a globally recognized pose for lighthearted photos.

Following are more highlights from Lee's visit to Brazil.

President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva make finger-heart after a joint news conference at the presidential residence in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday. (Pool photo from Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva make finger-heart after a joint news conference at the presidential residence in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday. (Pool photo from Yonhap)
The guestbook signed by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during his state visit to Brazil at the presidential residence in Brasilia on Monday reads, "May the everlasting friendship between the Republic of Korea and Brazil, and our shared prosperity, continue to shape our future together." (Pool photo from Yonhap)
The guestbook signed by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during his state visit to Brazil at the presidential residence in Brasilia on Monday reads, "May the everlasting friendship between the Republic of Korea and Brazil, and our shared prosperity, continue to shape our future together." (Pool photo from Yonhap)
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (second from right) and his wife Kim Hea Kyung (right) walk with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (second from left) and his wife Rosangela Lula da Silva after a welcoming ceremony at the presidential residence in Brasilia during Lee's state visit to Brazil on Monday. (Pool photo from Yonhap)
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (second from right) and his wife Kim Hea Kyung (right) walk with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (second from left) and his wife Rosangela Lula da Silva after a welcoming ceremony at the presidential residence in Brasilia during Lee's state visit to Brazil on Monday. (Pool photo from Yonhap)
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (second from right) and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (second from left) hold a bilateral summit at the presidential residence in Brasilia on Sunday, during Lee's state visit to Brazil. (Pool photo from Yonhap)
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (second from right) and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (second from left) hold a bilateral summit at the presidential residence in Brasilia on Sunday, during Lee's state visit to Brazil. (Pool photo from Yonhap)
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (second from left), first lady Kim Hea Kyung (left), Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (second from right) and first lady Rosangela Lula da Silva make finger-heart gestures during a cultural performance and welcome reception at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (second from left), first lady Kim Hea Kyung (left), Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (second from right) and first lady Rosangela Lula da Silva make finger-heart gestures during a cultural performance and welcome reception at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korean first lady Kim Hea Kyung (left) poses for a photo with Brazilian first lady Rosangela Lula da Silva during their visit to the art gallery at the Federal Court of Accounts in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday. (Pool photo from Yonhap)
South Korean first lady Kim Hea Kyung (left) poses for a photo with Brazilian first lady Rosangela Lula da Silva during their visit to the art gallery at the Federal Court of Accounts in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday. (Pool photo from Yonhap)

milaya@heraldcorp.com