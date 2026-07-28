A special bill aimed at supporting South Korea's push to build a nuclear-powered submarine will include a clause reaffirming its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, in an apparent bid to dispel concerns about Seoul's possible nuclear ambitions, sources said Tuesday.

The defense ministry plans to soon give a public notice of its proposed special bill outlining five basic principles in seeking to build nuclear-powered submarines, according to government sources.

If enacted, it would mark the first time that South Korea's commitment not to develop or possess nuclear weapons will be specified in a domestic law.

Under the first principle, the government "shall not develop, manufacture, possess or use nuclear weapons, nor engage in any activity involving nuclear material intended exclusively for nuclear weapons purposes or that would undermine the credibility of the nuclear non-proliferation system," according to the bill.

The move comes as there are some concerns in the United States that Seoul may eventually attempt to develop nuclear weapons by seeking to build nuclear-powered submarines.

The draft bill also reaffirms South Korea's commitment to its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, calls for coordination with international organizations throughout the development process, and requires measures to protect the public and the environment from radioactive materials, according to the sources.

It also reportedly includes a number of provisions aimed at expediting the project, including exempting it from a preliminary feasibility study.

Under the project dubbed "Jang Bogo N," South Korea is seeking to develop nuclear-powered attack submarines fueled by low-enriched uranium after gaining US consent, according to the outcome of a summit between the allies' leaders last October.

Seoul plans to launch its first such submarine in the mid-2030s and deploy the vessel for operational service in the latter half of the 2030s.

Although the specifications of the envisioned submarine have not been disclosed, military authorities are believed to be planning to develop three 8,000-ton-class nuclear-powered submarines.

In announcing the road map for the project in May, Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back stressed that South Korea remains committed to international nonproliferation obligations by cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog. (Yonhap)