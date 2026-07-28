A recount of the mayoral race in the southern city of Tongyeong early Tuesday confirmed the victory of the ruling Democratic Party's (DP) candidate, though by a narrower margin.

In the recount, Kang Seok-ju of the DP won 33,626 votes, just 38 more than the 33,588 votes garnered by Cheon Yeong-gi of the main opposition People Power Party, according to the South Gyeongsang Province election commission.

Kang had emerged as the winner by just 44 votes over Cheon in the original vote that took place as part of the June 3 local elections.

The recount took place after the PPP candidate claimed errors in the vote counting and lodged a petition to invalidate the result.

The thin margin narrowed by six votes in the recount as six of the 1,030 existing invalid votes were ruled as Cheon's votes.

The local election commission will decide by Aug. 18 whether to accept Cheon's petition based on the results of the recount. Cheon will bear the recount's entire cost of 19.2 million won ($13,100). (Yonhap)