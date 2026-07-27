Tom Kim finished tied for 20th at the PGA Tour's 3M Open, moving up one spot to 34th in the FedExCup standings.

Kim closed with a 5-under 66 in Sunday’s final round at TPC Twin Cities (par 71), recording six birdies and one bogey to finish at 14-under 270 for the tournament.

The result lifted him from 35th to 34th in the FedExCup standings. Players must finish inside the top 70 to qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event of the PGA Tour Playoffs.

Kim made his first birdie of the day on the par-3 fourth hole before carding his lone bogey on the par-5 sixth after his second shot found a water hazard, resulting in a one-stroke penalty. He bounced back immediately with consecutive birdies on Nos. 7 and 8.

He added another birdie with a 4.5-meter putt on the par-5 12th, then hit his approach to within 1.2 meters on the par-4 16th to set up another birdie. Kim closed his round with a birdie on the par-5 18th to finish five under on the day.

The tie for 20th strengthened Kim's position heading into the FedExCup Playoffs, with the South Korean comfortably remaining inside the top 70 cutoff required to qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event of the three-tournament postseason.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)