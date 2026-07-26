A six-car pileup in northeastern Seoul on Sunday led to nine injuries, including two police officers, as the driver responsible for the initial crash claimed that her car abruptly accelerated out of control.

The accident occurred at around 8:08 a.m. near Nowon Station of subway Line No. 4, located in Nowon-gu district. The driver in her 60s rammed her car into another vehicle, the impact from which forced the vehicle to collide with other cars.

One of the six vehicles was a police patrol car, and the two officers inside were among the nine people injured. No severe injuries occurred.

The driver who caused the initial crash told police that she experienced sudden unintended acceleration, which allegedly occurred due to mechanical problems.

Police did not find evidence pointing to the driver being under influence of alcohol or drugs, and are conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

There are scores of cases every year where the driver claims sudden acceleration due to mechanical or electrical errors, but they are rarely attributed to human error. The National Forensic Service examined 396 of such cases from 2021 to August of 2025, all of which were attributed to human error.

The Korea Transportation Safety Authority in January announced it analyzed 149 cases of sudden acceleration, but none were found to have been due to defects of the car. Except for 40 still under review, 109 were due to the driver confusing the pedals.