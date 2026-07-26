Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder and winger Lee Kang-in has signed with La Liga club Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid announced Saturday that the South Korean player has signed a five-year contract through June 2031. He will wear No. 7, which has traditionally been assigned to one of the club’s star players.

On Sunday, Lee greeted fans in Spanish through Atletico Madrid's official social media account.

"I’m so happy to join this big club. I can't wait to wear our Atleti colors and enjoy together this new adventure." He concluded the video with the well-known chant, "Aupa Atleti!" meaning "Let's go Atleti!" in Basque. The Basque Country is a distinct cultural region in northern Spain and is home to the club's founders.

Lee becomes the first South Korean to play for one of La Liga's "Big Three" clubs: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona or Atletico Madrid. His reported transfer fee of up to 40 million euros ($45 million) is the second-highest ever for a South Korean player, following Kim Min-jae's transfer to Bayern Munich in 2023, according to local news reports.

At Atletico Madrid, Lee is expected to assume a larger role following Antoine Griezmann's departure. Versatile as both an attacking midfielder and winger, he will strengthen the club's attacking options. Lee also inherits the iconic No. 7 jersey previously worn by Griezmann.

Atletico Madrid is scheduled to face Manchester City in a friendly match at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 9, where Lee is expected to make his first appearance in Atletico colors in front of Korean fans.

This transfer marks Lee's return to La Liga after three years.

Born in Incheon in 2001, Lee moved to Spain at the age of 10 to join Valencia CF's youth academy. After spending seven years in the academy, he made his professional debut with Valencia before joining RCD Mallorca in 2021.

After two years at Mallorca, Lee joined Paris Saint-Germain in July 2023, contributing to the club's first UEFA Champions League title. He was also named the 2025 Asian International Player of the Year. Despite these achievements, Lee primarily served as a rotational player rather than a regular starter.