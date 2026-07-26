Shin Ji-eun remained in control of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open after retaining the outright lead through the third round.

Playing at Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire, Scotland, Saturday, Shin carded a 1-under 71 with two birdies and one bogey.

She improved to 12-under 204 for the tournament, holding a five-shot advantage over second-place Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand, who stands at 7-under 209.

Shin shared the first-round lead before taking sole possession of first place in the second round and maintaining it through the third. She is now within reach of her second LPGA Tour title and first since winning the Texas Shootout in May 2016.

Kim A-lim struggled to a 2-over 74 after recording two birdies, one double bogey and two bogeys. At 3-under 213 overall, she slipped two places into fifth.

Yang Hee-young climbed into a tie for eighth at even-par 216, while Yoon Ina dropped into a tie for 11th at 1-over 217 after a four-over round.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States shot a 1-over round with three birdies and four bogeys, leaving her tied for 29th at 5-over 221. Defending champion Lottie Woad of England was tied for 34th at 6-over 222.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)