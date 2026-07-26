Tom Kim climbed three spots on the leaderboard after carding a 4-under 67 in the third round of the PGA Tour‘s 3M Open, which carries a purse of $8.8 million.

Playing at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, on Saturday, Kim recorded five birdies and one bogey to finish the round at 4-under.

After making the cut in a tie for 31st at 5-under through two rounds, Kim improved to 9-under 204 overall, moving into a tie for 28th.

Kim is seeking another strong finish after ending a 33-month title drought with his victory at the Genesis Scottish Open two weeks ago.

Although he trails leader Jackson Koivun of the United States by 11 strokes, Kim is only five shots behind the group tied for ninth at 14-under, leaving room for a significant move on Sunday.

Kim got off to a strong start by sinking a birdie putt of about 3.5 meters on the opening hole. He then made par through the 10th hole before picking up three more birdies over the remainder of the round.

Koivun, a 20-year-old American who turned professional last month, surged into the lead with a bogey-free 10-under 61, highlighted by two eagles and six birdies. The former world No. 1 amateur will take a three-shot lead into the final round as he seeks his first PGA Tour victory in just his third tour start as a professional.

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina and Ben Kohles of the United States are tied for second at 17-under 196, three shots behind Koivun.

Michael Kim, the Korean American golfer who fired a 59 in the second round to take the outright lead, slipped into a tie for sixth after managing just a 1-under round on Saturday. He stands at 15-under 198.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler posted a 7-under round to move into a tie for ninth at 14-under 199 heading into the final round.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)