Amid heat wave warnings and temperatures climbing over 30 degrees Celsius on Friday, the zookeepers at Jeonju Zoo prepared customized summer care, unique to each species. For 36-year-old Asian elephant Kkamdori, the relief arrived in the form of three whole watermelons.

Keepers said the animals are given water-rich fruits and vegetables as special treats once a month during summer. Additional canopies have also been installed to provide shade.

Indoors, the zoo introduced another summer novelty: electric fans for its monkeys. Initially wary of the unfamiliar machines, the monkeys kept their distance. Before long, however, they were sitting in front of the spinning blades, enjoying the breeze while nibbling on bananas.

The zoo said it is tailoring its heat-relief measures to the needs of different species. Carnivores are being given energy-rich foods such as beef, while animals that enjoy water are being provided with pools or showers.

Opened in 1978, Jeonju Zoo is the largest zoo south of Gyeonggi Province by area, covering more than 180,000 square meters.