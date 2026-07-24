A councilor who briefly served on the city council of Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, received about 2.3 million won ($1,570) in pay for his 16 days in office. He resigned just over two weeks after his term began amid a police investigation into alleged sex offenses involving a middle school student.

Police allege that Choi Young-jung had sexual contact with the student two or three times in a vehicle and a motel between October 2024 and May 2025 and produced sexually exploitative material.

The Cheongju City Council paid Choi about 2.3 million won before taxes Monday, comprising 770,000 won in legislative activity expenses and a 1.53 million won monthly stipend, according to KBS and other local media reports.

The amount was calculated on a daily basis for his 16-day term, although he carried out no legislative activities during that period.

Choi took office July 1 and resigned July 16, a day after police searched locations connected to the investigation. His tenure was the shortest in the council’s history.

Council members receive legislative activity expenses to cover research and related duties, along with a monthly stipend that functions as basic pay.

A local ordinance bars such payments when a council member has been indicted and detained. Choi, however, was not in custody and resigned voluntarily, meaning the restriction did not apply.

The council reviewed whether it could withhold the payment, but concluded that there was no legal basis to do so.

“The legislative activity expenses and monthly stipend were paid in accordance with the relevant ordinance,” a council official said.

Choi, who was elected to the council under the banner of the People Power Party in June's local elections, has also reportedly sought about 40 million won in reimbursement for election expenses. He is expected to receive the money after a review by election authorities because he does not fall into a category barred from reimbursement under election law.

The suspect has so far not been arrested or charged with a crime related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The North Chungcheong Province chapter of the People Power Party expelled Choi on Monday.