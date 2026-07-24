A woman in her 50s who suffered burns across her body in an arson-related explosion at an apartment management office in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, has died while receiving treatment.

According to investigators and the victim’s family Friday, the woman was transferred to a hospital in Seoul after being critically burned in the incident the previous day. She was pronounced dead Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the apartment management office at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, injuring eight people, including a 71-year-old resident suspected of deliberately setting the blaze.

The suspect remains hospitalized with burns across his body and has not yet been questioned because he is unable to communicate normally.

Police are focusing on a long-running dispute between the suspect and the apartment management office as a possible motive.

Three emergency calls involving the suspect had been made over disturbances during the past year, including one the day before the fire, while two complaints had been filed against him on allegations including business obstruction.

Investigators are also examining whether the attack was planned.

Police and forensic officials recovered a liquid believed to be flammable from the badly damaged office, while outside surveillance footage, vehicle dashboard camera recordings and witness accounts are being reviewed to reconstruct the incident.

Police said no note or other material directly explaining the suspect’s motive has been found. They plan to seek an arrest warrant once his medical condition allows him to be questioned.