Visitors cool off at Saedori Mul, a spring-fed swimming spot in Samyang-dong, Jeju City, on Friday, as the scorching weather continues to bake the island.

The summer heat continues across most of the country on Saturday, with daytime highs reaching 37 degrees Celsius and tropical nights — when temperatures remain above 25 C after sunset — expected to continue, according to the weather agency.

Rain is expected in the greater Seoul area and inland Gangwon Province, while scattered showers are expected across the Chungcheong region from morning through evening.

(Photos: Yonhap)