'The East Palace' is the beginning of a new chapter in my life,' Nam says

The transition from one’s 20s to 30s is rarely seamless, but for Nam Joo-hyuk, it represents a chance to redefine himself.

His 20s were marked by a rapid ascent as one of South Korea's most recognizable youth stars, endearing himself to audiences through a string of popular romantic comedies and coming-of-age dramas. Now entering his 30s and returning from his military service hiatus, the actor is ready to begin a new phase of his career.

Netflix's upcoming tentpole series "The East Palace" is both his first project after completing his service and an opportunity to move beyond archetypes that defined his early years to explore a wider range of roles.

“I see 'The East Palace' as the beginning of a new chapter in my life, one where I can pursue new goals and new dreams,” Nam said during an interview in Seoul on Wednesday.

“Throughout my 20s, I wanted to become someone who would immediately come to mind when people heard the phrase 'youth star.'”

That ambition stayed with him throughout his military service, when he had time to look back on the past decade of his career and think about where he wanted to go next.

“I wouldn't say I completely achieved that goal, but I do think many people came to recognize me as an actor who represents youth. During my service, I realized it was time to set new goals for myself as an actor in my 30s,” he said.

“If my 20s were about becoming a youth actor, then my 30s are about building on that foundation. I want to explore more genres and characters and become an actor with many different colors rather than being remembered for just one image.”

Nam said his decision to join "The East Palace" came from the same instinct that has guided his choices from the beginning, which was selecting material that captures his curiosity.

“My criteria for choosing projects haven't changed. When I read a script that I truly enjoy, I naturally want to become part of it,” he said.

“That was exactly how I felt about 'The East Palace.' The world of spirits, the ghosts inside the palace who each have their own stories and the mysteries surrounding the royal family all kept me curious. More than anything, I wanted to see what would happen when Gu-cheon, a character who feels completely out of place in the palace, enters that world.”

The period fantasy-action series follows Gu-cheon as he moves between the realm of Gwi (ghosts) and the world of the living to break the cycle of murders unfolding inside the royal palace. It features intense sword-fighting sequences that required Nam to undergo extensive training. However, Nam said he approached the action differently from his previous projects, viewing the battles not simply as fights for survival, but as encounters driven by emotion.

“In 'The Great Battle,' the action was about survival and instinct in the middle of war. But in 'The East Palace,' I was fighting spirits carrying deep resentment and unresolved emotions,” he explained.

“I focused less on defeating them and more on understanding how they could let go of their pain and find peace. That mindset shaped the way I approached the action.”

To prepare, Nam spent extensive time training at an action school, practicing choreography on set and reviewing footage of his own movements to refine his performance. Surprisingly, Nam added he looked to video games — one of his favorite pastimes — for inspiration, particularly titles known for their cinematic storytelling.

“Games today have incredible cinematic sequences that feel almost like scenes from films. Since my 20s, I've been exposed to those kinds of games and they helped me imagine the world, the characters' movements, and how they would react in extreme situations,” he said.

Nam cited hits including God of War, Call of Duty, and The Last of Us as creative references that helped him conceptualize the supernatural universe of "The East Palace" and develop his approach to the physical movement.

The actor also believes the series could resonate with international audiences, particularly as it takes familiar elements of Korean historical drama and subverts them in a novel way.

“International audiences are already familiar with aspects of Korean historical dramas, especially the royal palace and Korean royal culture. But I think 'The East Palace' takes those familiar elements and presents them from a completely different perspective,” Nam said.

“Transforming a palace, a space people may already recognize, into a world inhabited by spirits creates something fresh. It makes viewers wonder what kind of stories and worlds could exist within that space.”

Looking ahead, Nam remains focused on challenging himself with a wider variety of roles, and his next project is already underway.

“I'm currently filming a project called 'Code.' It's a streaming series, and I'm working hard with director Yoo Soo-min to create something special,” he said.

“I can't reveal too much yet, but I believe viewers will see a completely different side of Nam Joo-hyuk as an actor.”

Rather than remaining within the safety of a familiar brand, Nam's focus is on pushing his own boundaries.

“I don't want to remain an actor defined by one image. I want to keep taking on new challenges, showing different sides of myself and proving that I can continue to grow as an actor."