Stray Kids uploaded a series of teaser photos for its upcoming 10th EP “This & That” on Thursday via label JYP Entertainment.

The eight members showcased their takes on Y2K aesthetics, sporting casual looks spinning off a palette of blue and tinged with kitsch vibes.

The mini album is due out on Aug. 7 and will consist of eight tracks, including the lead single of the same name.

It also includes the prerelease “Run It,” which the trio of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han helped write. The song dropped last month and topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 41 regions.

On July 25, the group will launch its "Run It" world tour, starting with five sold-out shows in Seoul.