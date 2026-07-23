Fifty Fifty will head to Manila, Philippines, in September for its first fan concert tour, its agency Attract announced Thursday.

The group is set to kick off its “Still LoBubble” tour on Aug. 1 in Seoul. The second stop of the Asia tour is Tokyo, where it will go live on Aug. 11. More destinations will be added soon.

The quartet will perform songs from its fourth EP, “Imperfect-I’mperfect,” which came out in June, including the focus track “Like a Bubble,” and a B-side track “Genie Magic.” A live performance clip of the latter has gained traction online, and a teaser for a special video for the upbeat song was unveiled Tuesday.

The upcoming tour is expected to feature only four members, as did the fourth mini album. Hana has been taking time off since March for health reasons.