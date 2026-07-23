Seventeen garnered 300 million hits on YouTube with the music video for “Super,” its agency Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday.

It is the group’s second video to accumulate as many, following “Don’t Wanna Cry.”

“Super” rolled out in April 2023 as one of the two promoted tracks from the 13-member-act’s tenth EP, “FML.” The single, co-written by Woozi, earned the team five trophies from domestic music chart shows and charted 12 weeks on Billboard’s Global 200.

It surpassed 300 million plays on Spotify early this year, and was certified platinum in Japan, topping 100 million streams in May.

Seventeen marked its tenth anniversary in April with a fan meetup. As promised during the event, all members agreed to extend their contracts with the agency for the second time and formalized the extension earlier in July.