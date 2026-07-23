Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s Weekly Combined Album Ranking with his second solo EP, according to the latest chart published Wednesday.

His EP “No Labels: Part 02” sat one rung higher than the previous EP, “No Labels: Part 01,” from last year, after hitting Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking at No. 2 and the Daily Album Ranking at No. 1.

The six-track effort sold over 660,000 copies on the day of release, surpassing the first-week sales record of his first EP in one day. It went on to exceed 738,000 by the end of the first week, a record for a solo album released in Korea this year.

The latest mini album also made the Billboard 200 at No. 16, six rungs below his first EP.