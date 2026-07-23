As the 2026 World Cup came to an end, attention naturally turned to the trophy winners. Yet another competition unfolded alongside the matches. It is the competition for public diplomacy. For nearly six weeks, billions of viewers observed not only athletic skill but also sportsmanship, supporters' culture and the stories behind each team. Every match became an opportunity to shape international perceptions.

Some teams displayed extraordinary skill, while others inspired admiration through courage, dignity or unexpected achievements. Together they reminded us that success in public diplomacy cannot be measured solely by victories. To evaluate this less visible competition, I propose three criteria. The first is inspiration: How deeply did a nation move people around the world? The second is character: Did players, supporters and their country demonstrate fairness, dignity and respect that enhanced their country's reputation? The third is excellence: How impressive was the play? Each category receives a maximum of 10 points, for a total of 30. When countries finish with the same total, inspiration takes priority, followed by character.

Starting from eighth place, here is how these nations made their mark in the public diplomacy arena. As one of the host nations, Mexico once again demonstrated its extraordinary passion for the sport. Packed stadiums, enthusiastic supporters and successful tournament organization reinforced its reputation as one of soccer's cultural homes.

Seventh is Argentina. Lionel Messi inspired soccer lovers around the globe and reminded the world why he is widely regarded as the greatest player in soccer history. The country will be remembered as Messi’s nation. However, the violent conduct of several Argentine players toward their opponents after the final seriously damaged Argentina's international image.

Sixth is Morocco. Four years after capturing global attention in Qatar, Morocco confirmed that it belongs among soccer's emerging powers. Although its success was no longer the surprise it had been in 2022, it continued to represent African and Arab soccer with distinction.

Fifth is the Democratic Republic of the Congo. African soccer continued its remarkable rise, and DR Congo emerged as one of its most encouraging new representatives. The team's discipline, determination and fearless performances expanded international appreciation for the country and African soccer.

Fourth is Curacao. Although it was one of the tournament's smallest participating nations, Curacao became one of its biggest stories. Millions of viewers who previously knew little about the Caribbean island discovered a team that competed with courage, humility and resilience.

Third is Spain. No team played better. Spain displayed tactical sophistication, technical brilliance and collective teamwork that many observers consider the benchmark of modern soccer. Its play was widely described as nearly flawless. Its influence extended beyond results, offering a compelling vision of how modern soccer can be played.

Second is Norway. Led by Erling Haaland and an exciting generation of players, Norway captured the imagination of soccer fans around the world. Beyond Haaland's brilliance, Norway projected a fresh and dynamic national image. Its Viking-inspired rowing celebration became one of the tournament's iconic moments.

The winner of the public diplomacy game is Cape Verde. No country enhanced its international image more. With a population of little more than half a million, Cape Verde entered the tournament as one of its least familiar participants. By the end of the competition, it had become one of its most admired. The team exceeded expectations, played with remarkable dignity, inspired millions of soccer fans and dramatically elevated international awareness of the country itself.

Public diplomacy is ultimately about shaping perceptions rather than accumulating medals. International reputation is built not only through economic strength or military power but also through the stories or the feelings that people remember. A brilliant pass, a gesture of respect toward an opponent, a gracious acceptance of defeat or the determination of an underdog requires no translation.

Governments often invest enormous resources in promoting national brands through advertising campaigns and cultural programs. Yet a few weeks of inspiring performances on the pitch can sometimes achieve even greater results. This World Cup reminds us that soccer is more than a contest of physical ability. It is a global festival where people celebrate friendship, respect and shared humanity. In major sporting events such as the World Cup, trophies matter. In public diplomacy, attitudes and memories matter even more.

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Wang Son-taek

Wang Son-taek is an adjunct professor at Sogang University. He is a former diplomatic correspondent at YTN and a former research associate at Yeosijae. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.