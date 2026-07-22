The Asian Tour, which organizes professional golf tournaments across Asia, has ended its partnership with LIV Golf and restored its alliance with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

In a joint statement released Sunday, the Asian Tour announced that it had entered into a partnership with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour through 2029, aimed at expanding playing opportunities and strengthening pathways for Asian golfers.

As a result, jointly sanctioned events involving the Asian Tour and the two tours are now expected to return as early as next season.

Details of the partnership are expected to be announced later this year when the DP World Tour reveals its schedule for the upcoming season.

The agreement marks a restoration of the relationship between the Asian Tour and DP World Tour, which previously held co-sanctioned events from 2016 to 2021.

The two tours had previously co-sanctioned 108 tournaments, including 21 events that were jointly organized with either the Sunshine Tour of South Africa or the PGA Tour of Australasia.

The new partnership also signals the end of the Asian Tour's relationship with LIV Golf.

Backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf had provided around $300 million in funding to the Asian Tour through the hosting of International Series events.

However, after Saudi Arabia stopped funding golf tournaments earlier this year, LIV Golf's financial support for the International Series also came to an end.

As a result, the Asian Tour appears to have sought a new path forward by rebuilding its alliance with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)