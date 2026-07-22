South Korea's three mobile carriers on Wednesday launched the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, bringing the world's best-selling artificial intelligence eyewear to the domestic market with Korean-language support.

Developed through a partnership between Meta and eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, the AI glasses allow users to interact with Meta AI in Korean to ask questions, take photos and videos, control media playback and reply to messages using voice commands.

The device features five microphones and open-ear speakers, enabling users to make calls, listen to music and access AI-powered voice services while remaining aware of their surroundings.

Weighing about 50 grams, the glasses carry an IPX4 rating for resistance to light rain, sweat and splashes. They offer up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge, extending to as much as 48 hours when used with the accompanying charging case.

SK Telecom will initially offer six Wayfarer variants, including matte black and shiny black frames with clear, gradient graphite and green lens options. Prices are set at 690,000 won ($466) and 740,000 won, depending on the model.

Customers subscribing to SK Telecom's Best 109, Best Pro and Best Max mobile plans can receive monthly installment discounts of up to 24,000 won for 24 or 36 months by selecting the company's smart device financing program.

KT will sell the Wayfarer model with clear, green, polarized and transition lens options through its Direct Shop Accessories platform. KT membership customers will receive a 10 percent discount, while subscribers to the YOGO 69 plan with the Device B installment option can purchase the glasses for about 16,000 won per month over a 24-month contract.

LG Uplus will offer two Wayfarer models: a standard version priced at 690,000 won and a polarized-lens version priced at 740,000 won. The carrier will also provide installment discounts through its Mania Device program over a 36-month payment plan, with the level of subsidy varying by mobile plan.