Jaeyoon of SF9 will host his first solo fan meeting in Seoul on Aug. 8, according to agency FNC Entertainment on Wednesday.

He will meet and greet fans twice that day under the title "Our Summer," just oen day before his birthday.

Jaeyoon is the main vocalist of SF9, which released the special album “About Love” in March to mark its 10th anniversary. The group dropped a Japanese-language version of the album in June and held fan meetups in Tokyo and Osaka, during which the bandmates hinted at a new album.

Meanwhile, Jaeyoon will perform in Taipei, Taiwan, this weekend as an actor, having expanded his scope to musicals since 2021.