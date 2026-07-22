LG Display reported an operating profit of 39 billion won ($26.4 million) on revenue of 11.15 trillion won for the first half of 2026, reversing an operating loss of 82.6 billion won a year earlier, the company said Wednesday.

The 121.6 billion won improvement came without top-line growth. Revenue fell 4.3 percent from the same period last year, leaving an operating margin of 0.35 percent for the half.

Almost all of that profit was earned in the first quarter. The second quarter produced an operating loss of 107.7 billion won on revenue of 5.61 trillion won, ending three consecutive profitable quarters dating back to the third quarter of 2025. Brokerages had forecast an average loss of about 88.2 billion won ahead of the release.

The company cited two factors. The first half is the display industry's seasonal trough, as set makers draw down panel inventory before second-half product launches. The quarter also absorbed one-off costs from a voluntary retirement program opened in April, which covered office staff aged 45 or older or with 20 years of service and offered severance of up to three years' salary.

Chief Financial Officer Kim Sung-hyun said the underlying business remained profitable in the second quarter excluding one-off items, and that the company would pursue further annual earnings improvement in the second half through cost innovation and stronger competitiveness.

LG Display did not disclose the size of the charge, the number of departures or the annual savings it expects. It is the third such program in roughly two years. In April, Kim told analysts the enhanced severance package reflected the company's intention not to repeat the exercise.

That leaves the second half to carry the year. LG Display began mass production of OLED panels for Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models in June, splitting the supply with Samsung Display after China's BOE was excluded. It also pointed to gaming OLED monitors as a growth area as the monitor market shifts from LCD, a segment where panels command higher prices per unit area than television panels cut from the same glass.

LG Display exited domestic large-panel LCD production in 2022 and sold its Guangzhou LCD plant in China last year, completing a retreat from a business Chinese manufacturers now dominate. It returned to annual profitability in 2025 for the first time in four years, with OLED accounting for a record 61 percent of revenue.