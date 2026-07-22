Mashiro of Madein is set to release her first solo EP “24/11” on Aug. 19, agency 143 Entertainment announced Wednesday.

She plans to unveil her first solo performance on July 31 at the group’s Madein Link Up 2026 concert in Kobe, Japan, which will be free to all fans. The show will feature the same four members featured on the group's second single album "Girl Meets Boy." Originally comprising six members, two Korean members left the group in December.

Mashiro, a Japanese national, is the leader of the multinational group that debuted in 2024. She began her music career as a member of Kep1er, a nine-member girl group formed through the audition show "Girls Planet 999."