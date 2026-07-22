BTS is spending its 17th week on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Swim,” according to the latest chart published Tuesday in the US.

The main track from its fifth studio album “Arirang” sat at No. 100 on the main songs chart, tying the group's charting streak with “My Universe,” a Coldplay collaboration from 2021.

“Swim” has stayed among the top five on Billboard Global excl. US, sitting at No. 2 for seven weeks straight. It spent the most weeks atop the chart, at eight, for a song released this year as of June, tying the record of “Dynamite.”

The supergroup performed “Dynamite,” which made a historic chart-topping debut on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020, at the first-ever halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final match. The landmark performance was preceded by the five-city European leg of BTS' "Arirang" tour that drew over 710,000 fans.