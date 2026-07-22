98% of Korean parents back smartphone limits

한국 부모의 98%가 스마트폰 사용 제한에 찬성한다

Nearly all Korean parents believe their children’s smartphone use should be restricted, reflecting growing concerns over its impact, according to a recent survey.

최근 조사에 따르면 한국 부모의 거의 대부분이 자녀의 스마트폰 사용을 제한해야 한다고 생각하며, 이는 스마트폰이 미치는 영향에 대한 우려가 커지고 있음을 반영한다.

Rep. Kim Young-ho of the Democratic Party of Korea, chair of the National Assembly's Education Committee, surveyed about 51,000 parents of elementary, middle and high school students in Seoul, Incheon and South Gyeongsang Province.

더불어민주당 소속이자 국회 교육위원회 위원장인 김영호 의원은 서울, 인천, 경남 지역 초·중·고등학생 학부모 약 5만 1천 명을 대상으로 설문조사를 실시했다.

Some 98.1 percent of respondents supported restricting smartphone use. Their top concerns were exposure to harmful or inappropriate content, reduced concentration, lack of self-control and increased family conflicts.

응답자의 약 98.1%가 스마트폰 사용 제한에 찬성했다. 그들이 가장 우려하는 사항은 유해하거나 부적절한 콘텐츠 노출, 집중력 저하, 자제력 부족, 그리고 가족 갈등 증가였다.

Smartphone ownership among students averaged 80.2 percent, rising from 63.1 percent for elementary school students to 97 percent for middle school students and 98.6 percent for high school students.

학생들의 스마트폰 보유율은 평균 80.2%로, 초등학생의 63.1%에서 중학생의 97%, 고등학생의 98.6%로 상승했다.

The survey also found that 92 percent of parents support introducing alternative devices that allow communication with their children while blocking access to social media, short-form video platforms and games.

또한 이 조사에서는 부모의 92%가 소셜 미디어, 짧은 형식의 비디오 플랫폼 및 게임에 대한 접근을 차단하면서 자녀와 소통할 수 있는 대체 기기를 도입하는 것을 지지하는 것으로 나타났다.