Bryson DeChambeau reportedly threatened to call US President Donald Trump during a dispute at the British Open after being assessed a two-stroke penalty.

The Guardian reported Monday that DeChambeau told R&A officials he would call Trump after unsuccessfully protesting the penalty.

The incident occurred during the second round at Royal Birkdale, where DeChambeau was penalized two strokes on the fifth hole for improving his intended swing area by stepping down tall grass.

According to the report, DeChambeau argued heatedly with senior R&A officials, but tournament organizers refused to overturn the ruling.

The Guardian noted that Trump maintains regular contact with several of the world's top golfers, including DeChambeau. However, it said there is no evidence DeChambeau made the call. The two-time US Open champion also declined interview requests from major media outlets throughout the tournament.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)