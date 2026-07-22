Nearly all Korean parents believe their children’s smartphone use should be restricted, reflecting growing concerns over its impact, according to a recent survey.

Rep. Kim Young-ho of the Democratic Party of Korea, chair of the National Assembly's Education Committee, surveyed about 51,000 parents of elementary, middle and high school students in Seoul, Incheon and South Gyeongsang Province.

Some 98.1 percent of respondents supported restricting smartphone use. Their top concerns were exposure to harmful or inappropriate content, reduced concentration, lack of self-control and increased family conflicts.

Smartphone ownership among students averaged 80.2 percent, rising from 63.1 percent for elementary school students to 97 percent for middle school students and 98.6 percent for high school students.

The survey also found that 92 percent of parents support introducing alternative devices that allow communication with their children while blocking access to social media, short-form video platforms and games.