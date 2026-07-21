Kim Hyo-joo, one of the LPGA Tour's hottest players this season, will look to capture her first ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open title when the tournament begins Thursday at Dundonald Links in Scotland.

The $2 million event, which runs through Sunday at the par-72 course in North Ayrshire, serves as the final tune-up before next week's AIG Women's Open, the last major of the LPGA season.

Kim has made five previous appearances at Dundonald Links, finishing runner-up in 2024, second in 2023 and tied for third in 2022, but has yet to win the tournament.

The South Korean enters this week in strong form, having won two LPGA Tour titles and two KLPGA Tour events this season.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda headlines the field after a 13-day break following a missed cut at the Evian Championship. Defending champion Lottie Woad of England, Japan's Miyu Yamashita and Chisato Iwai, and Australia's Hannah Green are also among the contenders.

A total of 21 South Koreans are in the field, including 2017 champion Lee Mi-hyang, Yoon Ina, Kim Sei-young and Choi Hye-jin.

Meanwhile, Ryu Hae-ran, who has won two majors this season — the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship — will skip this week's event to prepare for next week's AIG Women's Open.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)