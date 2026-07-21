Mamamoo added a Tokyo stop to its tour, according to agency RBW Entertainment on Tuesday.

The foursome kicked off its “4Ward” tour in Seoul last month with a three-show sold-out run and will resume it in Singapore on July 31. After stopping in Manila, Philippines, the group will begin the US leg of the trip, hopping around seven cities in the country until the end of August.

In September, Mamamoo will visit Jakarta, Indonesia, and two cities in Australia. Shows in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, are set for October, and now joined by one in Tokyo.

The tour marks the quartet’s first full-group effort in over 3 1/2 years, along with the special single of the same title, which dropped in June to celebrate the group's 12th debut anniversary.