The defense ministry on Monday said it will lift or ease restrictions in military protection zones equivalent to 10 times the size of Yeouido in western Seoul, as the government seeks to address public inconveniences and promote balanced regional development.

Under the plan, the ministry will completely lift restrictions in five regions -- Goseong County and Sokcho city in Gangwon Province, Pyeongtaek and Goyang cities in Gyeonggi Province, and Seoul's Yongsan Ward.

The military protection zones refer to areas designated by the defense chief for protection for their role as military bases and operations. With the lifting, residents will be able to newly build or expand structures without prior consultations with the military.

In detail, the ministry plans to completely remove its designation of a military protection zone on a combined 6.39 million square meters of land around Goseong and Sokcho, along with a 137,000-square-meter zone in Yongsan, among others.

A zone currently affecting 1.33 million square meters of land in Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul will also be lifted, a move that comes after a US Forces Korea ammunition storage facility in the area was relocated to make way for a new international town project.

In addition, the plan calls for easing development restrictions on 17,000 square meters of land in Siheung, about 30 kilometers southwest of Seoul, by redesignating the area from a restricted zone to a limited protection zone.

The move is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to loosen development restrictions in military protection zones in order to allow wider civilian access and address residents' complaints.

Last month, the ministry announced plans to readjust the boundaries of the military-controlled buffer zone along the inter-Korean border by moving the lines farther north, as well as seek a gradual easing and lifting of military protection zones. (Yonhap)