Pentagon surprised fans Tuesday with the news that it will return as a group and drop a single as part of a project to celebrate its 10th anniversary, its agency Naked said Tuesday.

The group will also embark on a tour featuring seven members of the nine-member act.

The single will be Pentagon’s first new song in about three years since their digital single “Promise” in 2023.

The bandmates have gone their separate ways since then, finding new agencies and pursuing individual careers.

Wooseok released the two-track solo single album “Talkie” last week and Kino is in the middle of a solo world tour that will resume in Brazil next month.