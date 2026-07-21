Riize is set to host a two-day fan meeting this fall to mark the third anniversary of its debut, label SM Entertainment announced Monday.

The group invited fans to the event, “Ch. Riize: On Air,” themed after a broadcasting channel dedicated to the six members and their official fandom. The idea was pitched at a fan party Riize held in May to mark the 1,000th day of its debut.

The event is slated for Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. at Inspire Arena in Incheon.

The six-member act returned last week from its second fan meetup in Japan, called “RPG: Riize Playing Game.” The event was held after the group's second EP “II” claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings. The mini album was released in June and sold over 1 million copies, topping the iTunes Top Albums Chart in six regions.