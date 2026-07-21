Unionized workers at Kakao Corp. were set to stage a demonstration during lunch hours Tuesday, as wage negotiations with management have been deadlocked for the past two months.

Members will picket outside the messenger app operator's headquarters in Pangyo, south of Seoul, for about one hour starting at noon, but the number of participants is yet to be confirmed, according to Kakao's labor union.

The latest development marks the third collective action for the union after it failed to narrow differences in May with the management on performance-based incentives.

The union is reportedly demanding the company pay around 13 to 14 percent of operating profit as incentives. The management has rejected such demands, saying it puts too much burden on its operations.

Unionized members staged a partial strike in early June, which followed a full-day strike on June 29. (Yonhap)