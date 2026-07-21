On any given weekend morning, weather permitting, if you visit the Yangpyeong Service Area (commonly called Yang-Man-Jang) on Local Road No. 6, roughly 50 kilometers east of Seoul, you will see groups of motorcycle riders planning and waiting for the day’s journey. Starting from this service area, they drive various scenic local roads along the rivers and mountains in Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces. No, I don’t drive a motorcycle, nor do I own one, but TV programs and magazines often feature bike riders on these routes. Indeed, the scenic views are outstanding.

However, the reason they gather at this specific place and stick to local roads is not just because of the scenery. It is also because of regulations; motorcycles are banned from expressways and motorways in Korea. In fact, bike riders have few options as to where they can ride.

Korea is one of the few jurisdictions in the world (along with Indonesia, Venezuela, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and Taiwan) that ban motorcycles from expressways. Notably, Korea is the only OECD country with such a ban. Not surprisingly, this Korean law has drawn attention from foreign visitors, and it is often listed as one of the unique facts that foreigners should be aware of when visiting the country. On the trade front, this regulation has also been a contentious issue with Korea’s trading partners for many years, with them citing it as a potential barrier.

Seoul adopted the ban in its Road Traffic Act in 1972 — more than five decades ago. The law officially and specifically mentions “two-wheeled vehicles,” thereby covering all types of motorcycles and scooters. It was motivated by road safety concerns: the government worried that motorcycles could be drawn toward or bounced away by fast-moving automobiles on expressways. This concern remains unchanged within the Korean government today.

Of course, over the years, bikers have complained. They have filed constitutional petitions with the Constitutional Court of Korea as many as six times (in 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2020), arguing that the ban unconstitutionally violates their right to equality and freedom of movement derived from the constitutional right to pursue happiness. Each time, the Constitutional Court ruled the law constitutional. From time to time, however, some justices appended opinions suggesting that while the law itself is not unconstitutional, partial lifting of the ban should be contemplated when the timing is right.

So, when it comes to motorcycles, safety has been at the center of government policy for many decades. No wonder the government is now taking a more active stance toward motorcycles illegally parked in alleys and passageways, which pose safety threats to pedestrians and oncoming traffic.

Concrete action is on the way. The National Police Agency announced a plan on June 19 to amend the Enforcement Decree of the Road Traffic Act. It is now soliciting comments from the public until July 29, and the new rule, once finalized, will go into effect early next year at the earliest. The amendment will impose fines for the illegal parking and stopping of motorcycles and scooters, ranging from 30,000 to 90,000 won ($20 to $60). And it is not just about the money: These fines can be imposed even if the driver is not present, simply by checking the license plate — just like they are for cars. The police have vowed to actively enforce the new decree once it is adopted.

Needless to say, changes to parking regulations are a welcome move as safety concerns gain broader consensus in the country. Look at all these bikes on the road and sidewalks — I think I know where the police are coming from with this new notice.

The practical problem, however, is the lack of parking spaces. Designated parking lanes or spots for motorbikes are so few and sparse that it is difficult to find the right space to avoid a fine. In fact, building and facility owners are not legally required to provide parking spaces specifically for motorcycles. The result: facilities usually only have parking spaces for automobiles, and motorcycles are either shooed away or just blocked from entry at the main gate because automatic barriers cannot read the bikes’ license plates. According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the number of registered “two-wheeled vehicles” in Korea in 2025 was 2,266,757. They need places to go, one way or another.

A safety-first approach is absolutely paramount for road transportation. At the same time, government regulations should also take reality into consideration. Parking regulations must go hand in hand with the designation and preparation of proper parking spaces.

Similarly, the expressway restriction on motorcycles may also need a fresh reality check. The total length of expressways in Korea has increased eightfold since the regulation was adopted 54 years ago. In 1972, the total length was 654 km; by 2026, it has grown to 5,200 km. This means the "no-entry" zone has also grown that much over the years. Safety conditions and technology have also evolved. If that is the case, at the very least, it is time to assess the regulation from the perspective of 2026. For instance, a new assessment may examine whether certain expressways — such as those around the Seoul metropolitan area used primarily for commuting as intercity corridors — could be opened gradually for a certain size of “two-wheeled vehicle.”

Following an inquiry, the government may ultimately decide to keep the five-decade-old regulation intact. However, it needs to conduct a comprehensive assessment that takes current expressway and motorcycle conditions into account to ensure the regulation remains modern and persuasive.

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Lee Jae-min

Lee Jae-min is a professor of law at Seoul National University. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.