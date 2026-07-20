The main opposition People Power Party launched a filibuster Monday afternoon to impede a proposed bill from passing.

The proposed revision would extend to the special counsel investigation into ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his 2024 imposition of martial law, as well as broader corruption allegations against Yoon and his wife.

This came as the National Assembly tabled the revision to the special counsel bill backed by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, a five-term lawmaker of the People Power Party, said in a filibuster speech Monday that the liberal bloc is "sabotaging the rule of law" by abusing its power and using the special counsel to "seek revenge against its political enemies." Rep. Yoon was the first lawmaker to speak during the filibuster.

This is the latest development in the National Assembly paralysis that has continued for nearly two months. The People Power Party has boycotted most sessions in protest of the Democratic Party's decision to elect one of its lawmakers, Rep. Seo Young-kyo, as chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

The proposed revision to the special counsel ― which follows the monthslong operations of three special counsels that investigated the Yoon couple in the second half of 2025 ― aims to extend its operation until late August, expand the special counsel team, and broaden the scope of investigation.

Further extension of this special counsel's five-month operation, which was to expire Friday, requires a law revision as it has already used the two monthlong extensions granted under current special counsel law.

Despite the filibuster, the passage of the bill is likely. The People Power Party has 109 lawmakers in the 299-member National Assembly, meaning it does not have enough parliamentary seats to stop other parties from lifting its filibuster 24 hours. Also, the Democratic Party has the majority power to pass most of the bills.

Before the plenary session Monday, Rep. Jeong Jeom-sig, floor leader of the People Power Party, blasted the ruling party for using the special counsel's power to suppress its political opponents.

The extension signals the Democratic Party's bid to "use the special prosecutor's power to arrest a large number of opposition figures," Jeong said in the party meeting Monday morning.

Since its operations began in February, the special counsel has sought arrest warrants for former first deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo, former vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Jeong Jin-pal, and four others, all of which were issued by the court.

However, warrants requested for 11 other key suspects tied to the martial law and corruption scandals have been rejected.

Among such suspects are former Korea Coast Guard chief Kim Jong-wook, former presidential secretary for public discipline Lee Si-won, former chief of Army Ground Operations Command Kang Ho-pil and former prosecutor-general Shin Woo-jung.

Rep. Han Byung-do, interim chair of the Democratic Party of Korea, said Monday that the special counsel's investigation into such figures is "entering a crucial stage," and therefore demanded that the counsel period be extended.

Jeong, on the other hand, pointed to the Democratic Party's double standard in its view of the criminal justice system.

He claims the special counsel team led by Kwon Chang-young, by its nature, not only complements the previous probes of the three special counsels, but also has the power to investigate and indict a criminal. The special counsel, Jeong added, is "immune to the dogma" of a complete separation of the prosecution's investigative power and indicting power through its controversial prosecutorial reform push.

Given that no special counsel had lasted for longer than four months before President Lee Jae Myung came to power, the liberal bloc has been ceaselessly extending and complementing the special counsel probe since June 2025, which cost South Korea taxpayers' money of 37 billion won ($25 million), another People Power Party Rep. Shin Dong-uk said before the filibuster began.