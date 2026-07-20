Kiss of Life gave fans a glimpse of its new single "Sweat," slated for release on Aug. 4, its agency S2 Entertainment said Monday.

The agency released a teaser video showing the four members fine-tuning the choreography.

“Sweat” is the group's third single and its release comes about four months after its previous single “Who is She.” The song landed in first place on television music chart shows twice, and fared well on major music charts at home, peaking at No. 24 on Melon’s Hot 100. It hit Billboard’s world digital song sales chart at No. 6.