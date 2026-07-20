NCT Wish’s third single in Japan claimed the top spot on Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking, label SM Entertainment said Monday.

The physical single “Yo-i-don!/Boy Meets Girl” follows the footsteps of the group’s first EP in Japan, “Wishlist,” which stayed atop the daily chart for two days in January.

The six-member subunit rolled out the third single last week and had a showcase in Tokyo. DJ Koo of Japanese group TRF, who sang the original version of the 1994 mega hit “Boy Meets Girl,” one of the two main tracks from the single, emceed the live event. “Yo-i-don!” was unveiled ahead of the album drop, accompanied by a music video.

Four members of the six-piece act hail from Japan. Since its debut in 2023, NCT Wish has released three physical singles, one studio album and a mini album in the country so far.