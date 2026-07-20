South Korean musician Psy’s global megahit “Gangnam Style” has surpassed 6 billion views on YouTube, becoming the first K-pop music video to reach the milestone, the singer’s agency said on Monday.

The video crossed the mark on Friday, nearly 14 years to the day after it was released on July 15, 2012.

It took about two years and seven months for the video to gain its latest 1 billion views, after surpassing the 5-billion-view mark on Dec. 30, 2023.

Powered by its catchy lyrics, iconic horse-riding choreography and playful music video, “Gangnam Style” became a global sensation soon after its release.

In December 2012, it became the first YouTube video to reach 1 billion views. The song also spent seven consecutive weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, paving the way for K-pop’s expansion into the Western music market.

P Nation, Psy’s agency, described the milestone as a “landmark achievement in K-pop history,” highlighting the song’s ability to remain popular with audiences worldwide.

Psy celebrated the occasion at his “Summerswag 2026” concert in Gwacheon on Sunday, taking the stage in the blue tuxedo he wore in the music video.

“I’ll post footage from today’s performance on YouTube to thank fans for helping the video reach 6 billion views,” he told the crowd.