Illit’s music video for “It’s Me” topped 100 million views on YouTube as of Saturday.

It is the group’s second music video to reach the milestone, after its breakout debut single “Magnetic.”

“It’s Me” is the main track from the group's fourth EP “Mamihlapinatapai” and amassed 100 million plays in less than 80 days.

Meanwhile, the title track from the group's first single album “Not Cute Anymore” garnered 200 million streams on Spotify as of Friday, according to the platform on Sunday. The single was No. 7 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100.

The quintet is slated to drop a second single in Japan, “I Got Your Back,” on Sunday and the physical album will hit the stores three days later.

The single drop will coincide with the group's final show in Tokyo, which is part of its first Asia tour. The tour wraps up with a show in Hong Kong on Aug. 22.