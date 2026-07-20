South Koreans are increasingly opting for indoor cultural and entertainment venues over traditional summer vacation destinations, according to the Korea Tourism Organization.

Based on T Map destination search data for July and August 2025, Coex ranked as the most searched destination, followed by Everland and Sokcho Beach. Other popular destinations included the National Museum of Korea, Caribbean Bay and Kintex, highlighting growing demand for exhibitions, shopping and cultural experiences.

Preferences varied by age group, with families favoring theme parks and museums, younger travelers drawn to urban cultural complexes and beaches, and older visitors preferring scenic natural destinations.

Separately, Incheon Airport expects about 3.88 million passengers to travel through the airport during the July 25-Aug. 10 summer travel period, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier. Japan is expected to remain the top overseas destination, followed by Southeast Asia, China, North America and Europe.