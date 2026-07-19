South Korea’s top-ranked Go player Shin Jin-seo pulled off a victory over artificial intelligence program KataGo on Sunday, becoming the first professional player to do so.

The 26-year-old clinched a 4.5-point victory over KataGo after a grueling five-hour match. It was the second game of the three-match series that kicked off on Friday in Seoul.

Although Shin began the match with a two-stone head start, the victory made him the first professional player to defeat KataGo in an official match. Under the handicap rule, the human player is given an estimated 18-point lead in the form of two stones at the start of each game.

KataGo had remained undefeated in numerous unofficial matches against professional players, even when they began with two extra stones on the board. Few had challenged the AI program with a three-stone advantage, and some had lost despite starting four stones ahead.