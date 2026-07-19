NH NongHyup Financial Group Chairman Lee Chan-woo (right) poses with Amundi Deputy CEO Olivier Mariee at the French asset manager's headquarters in Paris on Wednesday. The two discussed expanding global investment cooperation, adopting artificial intelligence-based asset management systems and strengthening support for their joint venture, NH-Amundi Asset Management, during a partnership committee meeting. They also explored developing a global pension management model for Korea's evolving retirement pension market. (NH NongHyup Financial Group)