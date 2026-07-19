South Korea's Kim Si-woo is in contention heading into the final round of the British Open, the final men's major of the season.

Kim fired a 3-under 67 in Saturday's third round at Royal Birkdale golf club in Southport, England, overcoming leg pain that required painkillers. He carded four birdies against one bogey.

Kim sits in a tie for second at 8-under 202 through 54 holes, two shots behind solo leader Sam Burns.

Burns had originally planned to skip the tournament to be with his wife for the birth of their child. But when his wife gave birth to their daughter earlier than expected, Burns was able to compete and now heads into the final round with a chance to capture his first major title.

Joining Kim in second place is Ryan Fox, who had the lowest round ever recorded in a major championship with a 10-under 62 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lucas Herbert, who matched the major championship record with a 62 in Friday's second round to take the lead midway, slipped into a tie for fourth at 7 under after a 1-over 71.

Kim opened his round with a birdie at the reachable par-4 second hole and added another at the seventh after sinking a 5-foot, 7-inch putt.

Despite missing the fairway off the tee at the 10th, Kim recovered with an approach to the green before draining a birdie putt from more than 20 feet.

He dropped a shot at the 11th after missing a par putt from about 11 feet but bounced back with a birdie at the 17th thanks to a precise approach shot.

"It was tough off the tee and the greens were very challenging," Kim said after the round. "Making a few difficult putts really helped me put together a good score today."

Kim, who appeared to be limping during the round, explained that he had switched shoe insoles last week.

"My right Achilles bothered me yesterday, and today it was my left," he said. "After taking painkillers, I felt more comfortable as the round went on."

Fellow South Korean Im Sung-jae recorded five birdies but also made four bogeys for a 1-under 69, leaving him tied for 20th at 3-under 207 alongside Cameron Young.

Playing in his eighth Open Championship, Kim's best previous finish was a tie for 15th at St Andrews in 2022.

Kim, who has enjoyed one of the steadiest seasons on the PGA Tour, will tee off in Sunday's final round seeking to become the first South Korean golfer to win the British Open.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler remained at 4 under after an even-par round and is tied for 11th.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy shot 1-under to move to 2-under, good for a tie for 29th.

Bryson DeChambeau, who was assessed a two-stroke penalty in the second round for improving his lie, is tied for sixth at 6-under 204, keeping himself within striking distance heading into the final round.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)